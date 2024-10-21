Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has revealed he held talks with Erik ten Hag over his playing time at Old Trafford and remains focused on ‘doing everything’ to secure more minutes in place of Andre Onana this season.

Speaking on Turkish television TRT, Bayindir admitted he ‘respects’ the Dutch tactician’s decision to trust Onana in goal, after the Cameroonian enjoyed a positive start to his second season at Old Trafford.

Since joining the Red Devils in the summer of 2023, Bayindir has only made two competitive appearances for the club: one in their FA Cup victory over Newport County back in January, when Onana was at the Africa Cup of Nations, and another in the Carabao Cup win over Barnsley last month.

The 26-year-old remains firmly behind Andre Onana in the pecking order and has now addressed the situation, speaking ahead of Man United’s game with Fenerbahce this week:

“I had a conversation with manager Erik ten Hag about not playing for Manchester United. I always respect the manager's decision but I will do everything to play. I'm just focusing on the pitch.”

Bayindir, who signed for £4.2 million in 2023, boasted 166 career appearances and 53 clean sheets when he arrived from Fenerbahce on a four-year contract.

Reports have since claimed Ten Hag ‘ignored’ the 26-year-old for two weeks after he signed for the Red Devils last year and spent the initial weeks training with the club’s goalkeeping coaches.

Bayindir is unlikely to get a chance to impress the Dutchman when United visit his former club Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday, with the Red Devils crucially needing a victory after back-to-back draws with Twente and Porto.

United will face former boss Jose Mourinho, as well as ex-players Fred and Sofyan Amrabat, in the feisty mid-week European encounter. This follows their positive Premier League restart, a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday, where goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund made the difference.

Altay Bayindir v Andre Onana Man United Stats (2024/25) Bayindir Onana Games 2 62 Goals conceded 2 97 Clean sheets 1 17 Minutes played 180 5,640

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-10-24.