Casemiro, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, and Victor Lindelof are expected to leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, writing in his GIVEMESPORT column.

The Red Devils could undergo a mini overhaul in the summer as they look to head in a new direction under Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager has had just one transfer window during his time at the club and is yet to experience a summer window with United.

Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven were brought in during the January window, but clubs are usually significantly busier at the end of the season. United have heavily underperformed this campaign under both Erik ten Hag and Amorim, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see a host of players offloaded when the summer transfer window opens.

Man Utd Expected to Offload Four Players This Summer

INEOS want to bring in younger talent

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, Romano has claimed that Casemiro, Eriksen, Lindelof, and Evans are all expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window. The aforementioned players are all entering the latter stages of their careers, and INEOS are now wanting to head in a new direction.

INEOS' plan is to sign younger players with lower salaries, eyeing players with intensity. Casemiro, Eriksen, Lindelof, and Evans earn around £690k-a-week combined at Old Trafford and none of them are regular starters for the club, so there's no doubt the money could be better spent elsewhere.

Player PL Starts PL Minutes Casemiro 10 837 Christian Eriksen 7 637 Victor Lindelof 3 290 Jonny Evans 0 63

Considering the lack of Premier League minutes played by the four ageing United stars, it would make sense from a football perspective to offload them in the summer, as well as financially due to the wages they earn. It would allow the Red Devils to free up some wages to spend on players who are going to have a positive impact on Amorim's starting XI so they can start heading back in the right direction once again.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Could Sell Star who Ruben Amorim Thinks is a 'Top Player' Manchester United are set to go an overhaul of their squad in the summer but could see one of their stars leave

All statistics courtesy of FBref - correct as of 11/02/2025