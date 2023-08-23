Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson ‘might still want to get out’ of Old Trafford this summer following a key update, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Summer signing Andre Onana is clearly going to be playing first fiddle for boss Erik ten Hag and, therefore, Henderson could look elsewhere to continue his playing career.

Manchester United transfer news – Dean Henderson

Henderson, who pockets a healthy £100,000 per week, typically played behind David de Gea in the pecking order while the Spaniard was still on the club's books, though Onana's arrival means this is likely to be the case this season around, too, should he prolong his stay at Old Trafford.

During his time at the club, he has featured a mere 29 times, though he did keep 13 clean sheets in that sequence.

Recently, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old stopper is now 'going to push to leave’ the club as he is eager to earn himself regular minutes at the top level.

Crystal Palace are, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, ahead of Nottingham Forest in the race to sign the one-cap England international with negotiations ongoing between all relevant parties.

However, should Henderson up and leave before the window slams shut, Manchester United are looking at Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to replace the wantaway keeper.

Per MailOnline, Ten Hag has eyed the Turkey international as competition for £47.2m-worth Onana and would only have to pay £4.25m for his signature.

Manchester United summer signings Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Manchester United and Dean Henderson?

Jones insisted that Henderson is not looking to extend his stay in Manchester given he feels there is little benefit to staying, especially as he will not get a fair shot at being the club’s first choice.

The transfer insider reveals that the 13-time Premier League champions are actively looking for a new No.2 to act as Onana’s understudy on the understanding that they will cut ties with Henderson before September 1.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “One minute he’s going, then he’s staying, then he’s off again. For the player himself an extended time at United does not feel beneficial, I can see why he might still want to get out the door. He always feared that if a deal couldn’t be worked out early then Ten Hag might want to keep him and that is pretty much what happened - but it’s not of personal preference as he’s not going to be getting any crack at actually being the No.1, so the door is suddenly reopening for him and United are now looking at new options in goal.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Every Done Deal, Rumour And All The Gossip

What next for Manchester United?

According to French publication L’Equipe, Nice defender Jean-Clair Tobido is edging closer to a move to Manchester, even though a departure for Harry Maguire has failed to come to fruition.

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are expecting a ‘hot’ next two weeks as they wait on concrete offers for both Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho before evaluating their respective futures at the club.

According to CaughtOffside, Aston Villa are contemplating a shock move for the latter, but Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that his hefty price tag could be a stumbling block for Villa chief Unai Emery.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are continuing their attempts to raid the Manchester United camp by eyeing up Martial, who is out of contract next summer, per talkSPORT.

The report does suggest, however, that talks are currently in their formative stages and that there’s no guarantee that an exit would be even considered by Ten Hag given the Old Trafford outfit are lacking reliable options at centre-forward.