Highlights Jadon Sancho's falling out with Erik ten Hag has led to his exclusion from the Manchester United first team and it seems likely that he will leave the club in the January transfer window.

Sancho's relationship with ten Hag is reportedly beyond repair, with their last meaningful contact occurring in September. Sancho has been banned from using United's first-team facilities and has been training alone.

There are suggestions that Sancho could leave United permanently in January, although there is some uncertainty about the nature of the deal. It is possible that he could be loaned out until the end of the season before deciding on his future in the summer.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is all but confirmed to leave Old Trafford in the January window, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing to GIVEMESPORT the latest update on the saga.

Sancho's falling out with boss Erik ten Hag has driven news stories in recent weeks, following the winger's expulsion from first-team duties. It's clear the former Ajax chief doesn't rate the Englishman at all, but Romano believes their disruptive relationship could be coming to an end during the January transfer window.

Sanch-oh no! As Erik ten Hag loses patience

It's been a miserable couple of months for Sancho. The one-time Borussia Dortmund starlet has been frozen out of the United senior set-up and forced to train on his own. And if reports are to be believed, his exile is unlikely to come to an end anytime soon.

A story from The Athletic detailed Sancho and ten Hag's falling out, with the report claiming their last meaningful contact came on September 11th. It's suggested the pair met each other to go through training clips, but neither party were open to any form of reconciliation.

The duo have since been involved in various forms of mediation attempts, but none have proved successful, with their relationship looking all but dead in the water now. Not least because Sancho has been banned from using any of United's first-team facilities, with the winger even forced to get changed alone in the youth team dressing rooms.

A toxic situation for all parties involved, the good news is there are suggestions that at the earliest opportunity, Sancho is expected to leave United. With the January transfer window fast approaching, all eyes are now on where the England international could end up.

When quizzed on the latest update in regard to Sancho, transfer guru Romano admitted he was certain the player would depart Old Trafford when the winter market is open for business, but did have reservations about the make up of the deal. Questioning whether it would be an initial loan move instead of a permanent transfer, Romano had this to say to GIVEMESPORT:

“In this case, we have to see if there's going to be a permanent transfer. It’s never easy to receive important proposals in January, otherwise, that could obviously mean a loan move until the end of the season and then decide together in summer 2024 what they want to do. But for sure, the expectation day by day is for Sancho to leave the club in the January transfer window.”

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Sancho behaviour has split opinion at Man United

It's fair to say the Sancho saga has driven a wedge into the United fanbase, with opinions split on whether ten Hag has treated the ex-Dortmund star too harshly.

That seems to be the consensus among some of the Red Devils' staff, with a report from The Daily Mail hinting at discontent behind the scenes. It's said that staff members are disappointed with ten Hag's handling of the situation and some have suggested to the United hierarchy that he could've managed it better.

That opinion isn't unanimous though, with United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the whole fiasco could end up being 'ridiculous', should the 20-time English champions not be able to find a buyer for Sancho in January. The journalist wouldn't be happy if United end up subsidising Sancho's wages for a loan move, claiming 'I want him to go and, to be honest, I don't mind it in whichever way he goes out now.'

More Man United exits expected

In what has been a tumultuous time at Old Trafford, Sancho is just one of a number of off-field dramas the Greater Manchester outfit have had to contend with.

Another is the situation surrounding Mason Greenwood, who was welcomed back to United following an internal investigation after the attacker's arrest in February 2022. Despite being offered to a number of top clubs from across Europe, Greenwood was sent out on loan to Getafe on the final day of the summer 2023 transfer window.

That's expected to change once again in the summer and Romano himself has provided GIVEMESPORT with a Greenwood transfer update. The Italian journalist believes United will seek a permanent transfer away from Old Trafford for the one-time England international, no matter how well he performs out on loan at Getafe.

Romano did suggest this decision wasn't set in stone, but the reliable reporter later added the only way he wouldn't be sold by United was if there was a drastic change of heart from the Red Devils hierarchy.