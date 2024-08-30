Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte later on transfer deadline day, with their options in the engine room being added to after an entire summer of transfer rumours - but reports have since stated that another star could join them to add depth to their midfield, with a move for Chelsea starlet Carney Chukwuemeka being 'explored'.

United had been linked with a move for Raheem Sterling earlier in the day, with a proposition that Jadon Sancho could go the other way - but whilst Sancho does appear increasingly likely to happen, Sterling now seems likely to stay at Stamford Bridge. With that in mind, United could look for somebody else from the west London club - and reports have linked them with Chukwuemeka.

Man Utd 'Exploring' Chukwuemeka Deal

The youngster is in need of first-team minutes

The report from Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth states that Jadon Sancho's proposed move to Chelsea from United is a 'stand alone' deal, which won't include Raheem Sterling despite rumours that the Red Devils would be interested in the England hero's services.

And, with that in mind, a move to Old Trafford for youngster Chukwuemeka could take place instead. It would be a separate deal to Sancho's move to the capital, and with the Old Trafford club having seen Mason Mount ruled out with injury for a number of weeks, he could come in to replenish United's midfield ranks.

The youngster had been linked with a move to West Ham United earlier in the day, but GIVEMESPORT transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs stated that the deal was 'not legitimate' and as a result, it appears as though Chukwuemeka could move up north.

Chukwuemeka Would Have More First-Team Chances

United's midfield is so far threadbare

With Bruno Fernandes being a mainstay in the No.10 role, Chukwuemeka could perform better elsewhere in their lineup.

And, with Mount out, it could well be that he lines up alongside Kobbie Mainoo in the heart of United's midfield, though he will face competition from Ugarte and Christian Eriksen.