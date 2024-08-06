Highlights Manchester United are targeting Ben Sheaf as a midfield recruit due to low risk and resale value.

Sheaf's experience in the Championship and FA Cup semi-finals suggests he is ready for the Premier League.

With the need for midfield options at United, Sheaf's arrival could provide depth and opportunities for playing time.

Manchester United's search for a midfielder continues after a move was ruled out for Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte, with the Ligue 1 side refusing to lower their asking price for the 23-year-old midfielder. And that could see them move for Coventry City star Ben Sheaf, according to journalist Chris Winterburn - with the Sky Blues midfielder being 'profiled' by new owners INEOS at the start of the transfer window.

United have already signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to make a fresh start to the new era set out by their owners, but midfield recruits are imperative if the club are to compete for the top four come the end of the summer. Sofyan Amrabat has left for now after his loan deal from Fiorentina came to an end, and Casemiro's drop in form and physicality means that incomings are imperative. But according to Winterburn, they won't move for a high-profile midfielder - instead targeting Sheaf who has been described as 'low-risk' ahead of the Premier League season.

United 'Profiled' Sheaf Earlier in Summer

The midfielder could represent a coup for the Red Devils

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Winterburn stated that United won't be signing a 'major' midfielder this summer, with players in the ilk of Sheaf being targeted with resale value and current price being major factors in their recruitment as the Red Devils aim for the Champions League once again. He posted:

"Don't think Manchester United will sign a 'major' midfielder before the window closes. The market just isn't there. However, would keep an eye on Ben Sheaf at Coventry. He was profiled at the start of the summer by INEOS' recruitment setup. Cheap, low-risk and English so has a re-sale value if it doesn't work out."

United fans will know Sheaf from their whirlwind FA Cup semi-final back in April, with the midfielder missing the decisive penalty that allowed the Red Devils to advance to the final against bitter rivals Manchester City, where they won their derby clash to confirm European football at Old Trafford next season.

Sheaf Would Act as Vital Backup at Old Trafford

The midfielder would relish a move to the top-flight

Sheaf has been a superb player for Coventry ever since his move back in 2020, when the Sky Blues became a new club in the second-tier once again.

Ben Sheaf's Championship statistics - Coventry City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =11th Goals 3 6th Shots Per Game 1.5 =4th Tackles Per Game 3.4 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 7.06 2nd

Four superb seasons totalling 101 appearances in the Championship has seen Sheaf become one of Coventry's star men, with some outstanding performances landing them places in the play-off final and the FA Cup semi-finals, there is a gneuine shout that Sheaf is ready for the Premier League - especially with Arsene Wenger 'loving' him during his final years at Arsenal.

Whether he could become a starting player at Old Trafford remains to be seen, but with the club in need of central midfield options, his arrival could see him feature in plenty of games throughout the season with United competing on all fronts in four competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sheaf grew up in Arsenal's academy and made three appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

Kobbie Mainoo is their mantlepiece player, but with Scott McTominay reported to have fielded interest from other clubs and with Christian Eriksen entering the final year of his contract, Sheaf could feature in the midfield role alongside the young English star and alongside the signing of a new defensive midfielder to challenge Casemiro, his arrival could be a shrewd one.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-08-24.