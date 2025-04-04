Manchester United are considering a 'bombshell' move to re-sign their former goalkeeper David De Gea this summer, according to claims from Fichajes.

The Fiorentina shot-stopper is out of contract after the season and has reportedly emerged as an option for Ruben Amorim, who is keen to address United’s goalkeeping issues.

The Portuguese tactician is believed to be far from convinced by Erik ten Hag’s signing Andre Onana and is eyeing a replacement for the former Inter Milan goalkeeper in the offseason.

De Gea left Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2023 after 12 seasons at the club and spent a year without a team before signing a deal with Fiorentina last summer.

Man United Considering De Gea’s Return

His Fiorentina contract expires in June

According to Fichajes, United are ‘seriously considering’ De Gea’s return on a free transfer this summer, although Fiorentina could spoil their plans soon.

The Serie A club hold an option to extend De Gea’s contract by another year and are expected to activate it soon amid the former Spain international’s impressive form.

De Gea has been the first-choice goalkeeper under coach Raffaele Palladino this season and has impressed despite spending a year out of the game.

The 34-year-old, praised as 'world-class', has made 30 appearances across all competitions, conceding 32 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Gea has played every single minute in Serie A for Fiorentina since matchday four.

Man United are anticipating a busy first summer under Amorim, with four key reinforcements on the Portuguese manager’s agenda.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are targeting signings at centre-back, left wing-back, central midfield and striker this summer as they look to reshape the squad after a poor campaign.

United are heading for their worst-ever Premier League finish as they sit 13th in the table with eight games to go.

David De Gea's Fiorentina Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 27 Goals conceded 27 Clean sheets 10 Minutes played 2,430

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.