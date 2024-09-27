Manchester United have reportedly targeted Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling as one of their next 'stars for the future', having seen him excel against them earlier in the month - but whilst their interest in the player remains, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton are 'confident' the youngster is 'committed' to the club.

Dibling has burst into the first-team after being a part of Southampton's youth ranks for a number of years, and despite fleeting substitute appearances last season, it's been games in the Premier League that have seen the prodigy excel, especially in his first top-flight start which came against the Red Devils earlier in the month and saw him labelled as 'fearless'. New owners INEOS are thought to be keen on bringing in a whole generation of top young talents to Old Trafford, and Dibling could be next on their list.

Man Utd and Newcastle Have 'Interest' in Dibling

The youngster is already being courted by top clubs

Dibling reportedly appeared on sporting director Dan Ashworth's wishlist whilst he was at Newcastle United, and though he didn't venture too far in a deal for the youngster during his time on Tyneside, Ashworth has continued to follow up his interest after moving to United earlier in the year.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Player 205 13th Goals 1 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =3rd Shots Per Game 0.8 =9th Dribbles Per Game 1.8 =1st Match rating 6.81 2nd

Dibling has therefore picked up interest from United amid Ashworth's move down to the north-west, whilst Newcastle remain interested in his services despite their transfer guru joining the Red Devils. Whether a deal can be done over the next year remains to be seen, but Southampton's Premier League status could play a huge part in Dibling's development. If the youngster ends up as their best player in the top-flight this season, he could source a move elsewhere.

Jacobs: Southampton 'Confident' of Dibling 'Commitment'

The winger is getting first-team minutes at Southampton

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that whilst United know what Dibling can offer having had a brilliant game against them earlier this month, Erik ten Hag's men could be ousted by his current club - given that the Saints are 'confident' that the wing prodigy is committed to the cause at St. Mary's. Jacobs said:

"Yeah, Southampton are confident that Tyler Dibling is committed to them, and he has got his first goal now. "In addition to that, he was excellent against Manchester United, even though Southampton ended up losing that game. "He had a fantastic half an hour. He won the penalty, he got the better of Diogo Dalot consistently, and so Manchester United saw firsthand what he can do."

Dibling Next on Southampton Conveyor Belt

The St. Mary's side have produced elite British talents in recent times

Dibling appears as though he could be the next-best player to come from the Southampton youth conveyor belt.

The likes of Theo Walcott, Gareth Bale, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Luke Shaw have all gone on to achieve wonders in the game, with Bale especially going on to have one of the most successful careers of any footballer in world football in the 21st century.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has scored four goals in 25 caps for England's youth teams.

Dibling is clearly an exceptional footballer, and has already shown he's got the qualities to become a real livewire in the Premier League after his performance against United and his goal against Ipswich Town.

And if that can continue until the end of the current campaign, his price tag will massively increase to be of benefit to the Hampshire club, regardless of which division they will end up in next season.

Related Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits He's Open to Man Utd Return Solskjaer was sacked by United in 2021 but is ready to return to Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-09-24.