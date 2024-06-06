Highlights Manchester United are keen on Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio this summer.

The club could eye a double swoop as midfielder Morten Hjulmand is also of interest.

United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Inacio as a key rival pulls out of the race.

Manchester United are eyeing a double swoop for Sporting CP stars Goncalo Inacio and Morten Hjulmand, according to reports in Portugal.

United had a mixed 2023/24 campaign having secured their 13th FA Cup trophy in their rich history, but their Premier League finish was far less desirable. Erik ten Hag’s side finished eighth in the standings and their spot in next season’s Europa League was only obtained due to their domestic cup triumph.

Regardless of the man in charge, as the Manchester club weigh up a managerial change, this summer presents a huge opportunity for changes in the playing squad. Next term, they will hope to close the gap to the top four, as well as progress deep in cup competitions.

Man United Eye Double Swoop for Sporting CP Duo

The pair would likely command significant fees

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, defender Goncalo Inacio is not the only Sporting CP star United are targeting this summer. The article claims the Premier League outfit believe midfielder Morten Hjulmand would be a smart addition in the upcoming transfer window, but they will be required to pay a release clause of €80m (£68m).

Hjulmand was only signed by Sporting from Serie A side US Lecce for a nominal €18m (£15m) in August last year. The 24-year-old has had an exceptional campaign, helping the club to their 20th league title.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: In his first season at Sporting CP, Hjulmand scored four goals and registered four assists from midfield in 49 appearances across all competitions

Manager Ruben Amorim has previously branded the Danish international as one of the most ‘complete’ midfielders he’s worked with and the club will not part ways with Hjulmand easily. He is currently under contract until 2028 and is already part of Sporting’s leadership group under the current manager.

United Handed Inacio ‘Boost’

They are unlikely to face competition for his signature

United’s pursuit of Inacio was handed a significant boost this week following reports Liverpool are no longer actively considering a move for the player. The Merseyside club had been linked with the player – who is thought to have a €60 million (£51 million) release clause in his contract – last summer and rumours only intensified when Amorim was named among the potential candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

According to Liverpool-based journalist David Lynch, the club are not considering a move for the 22-year-old defender in the upcoming transfer window - potentially giving United a free run at the player. The report states Inacio does not feature on Liverpool’s shortlist for potential centre-back options and it is not yet clear whether new head coach Arne Slot will target defensive reinforcements this summer.

United, however, are expected to be in the market for a central defender following the departure of Raphael Varane and ongoing injury concerns for Lisandro Martínez. Jonny Evans, however, is believed to be in talks with the club over a possible contract extension.