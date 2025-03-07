Manchester United are showing interest in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils are reportedly monitoring the Frenchman and could make a shock summer swoop, having identified him as an alternative to Sporting Lisbon ace Viktor Gyokeres.

While the Sweden international remains United’s top target, he would prefer a move to a Champions League club this summer, which makes their pursuit difficult.

This has reportedly led the Premier League strugglers to expand their list of options, with Mateta now firmly on the radar ahead of a busy summer at Old Trafford.

Red Devils Tracking Jean-Philippe Mateta

Scouts sent on Selhurst Park mission

According to The Sun, Mateta has emerged as a major target for United following a scouting mission, with club representatives attending Palace’s last three Premier League games.

United were reportedly impressed with the 27-year-old’s mobility and willingness to lead the line, and believe he would be a strong fit for Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Mateta, praised as 'one of the best Premier League strikers', is said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, having previously expressed his desire to join a bigger club after his spell in South London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mateta has scored 15 goals and registered three assists in 33 appearances for Palace this season.

Man United are expected to sign a new striker for Amorim this summer, having grown concerned with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s performances.

The duo, who cost around £100m combined, have scored just five Premier League goals this season and are yet to find the net in 2025, both last scoring in December.

United are 14th in the Premier League with 11 games to go and next host Arsenal on Sunday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 27 Goals 12 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 2,132

