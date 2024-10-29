Manchester United are very interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, but the player is set on a move to Real Madrid currently according to Sky Sports Switzerland.

The Reds are in the market to bolster their squad once again in 2025 after splashing almost £200m in the summer for Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. Despite that outlay, Erik Ten Hag oversaw the worst start in the club's Premier League history once again and has been relieved of his duties this week as a result.

Portuguese boss Ruben Amorim is on the verge of being appointed as his replacement, and is well known for his wing-back system which has won him two Primera Liga titles with Sporting CP in the last four years, and it seems Man United are keen to bring in Canada captain Davies as the perfect option to improve the left-hand side of the defence.

However, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Davies has made the decision to leave Bayern Munich at the end of his contract in the summer of 2025 and has his heart set on a move to the Spanish capital to join Carlo Ancelotti's side for next season.

Alphonso Davies's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 =5th Assists 5 =7th Clearances Per Game 1.3 6th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =4th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 7.13 =4th

But Bayern Munich are keen to earn some cash for his departure, and that could open the door to INEOS making a move in January that would see them pay a cut-price fee to bring him to Old Trafford.

With Amorim's 3-4-3 system known to use explosive wing-back options, Davies could be a real marquee addition to the squad. However, there is a belief that the defender may already have given his word to Real Madrid chiefs, which would see him remain in the Bundesliga for the rest of the season before heading to the Bernabeu in the summer for free.

