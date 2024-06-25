Highlights Manchester United are considering Matthijs De Ligt as an alternative to Jarrad Branthwaite.

United are unwilling to match Everton's £70m valuation of Branthwaite.

De Ligt is reportedly available for £42m this summer.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt is being considered as an alternative to Jarrad Branthwaite by Manchester United, according to journalist Nick Semeraro.

The Red Devils are unlikely to match Everton’s asking price for Branthwaite, which could reach up to £70m this summer, and may move on to other targets, including the Dutchman.

According to Semeraro, De Ligt could leave Bayern this summer as the Bavarians anticipate a new era under manager Vincent Kompany, who took over from Thomas Tuchel last month.

De Ligt, who joined Bayern from Juventus in 2022, is thought to be available for £42m this transfer window – similar to what United have tried to bid for Branthwaite.

The Red Devils’ £43m bid was rejected by Everton earlier this month, and GMS reported that they are unlikely to come back with an improved bid for the 21-year-old unless Everton lower their demands.

Man United Consider De Ligt

Semeraro, writing on X, suggested that Man United have contacted Bayern over a possible deal for De Ligt recently:

Ten Hag and De Ligt - described as a 'Rolls-Royce' by the official Bundesliga website - went on an unforgettable run in the Champions League in 2019 as Ajax reached the semi-final for the first time since 1997.

Shortly after the season, the talented centre-back joined Juventus, where he spent three seasons before moving to Bayern.

According to German football insider Florian Plettenberg, De Ligt is now one of six players who are allowed to leave Bayern this summer, alongside Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Bavarians are keen to rebuild after finishing just third in the Bundesliga, behind champions Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

Man United, meanwhile, are keen to bring in a new starting centre-back alongside Lisandro Martinez, after Raphael Varane announced his exit on a free transfer last month.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Man United Eye Joshua Zirkzee

Still in the ‘early stages’

Manchester United are in the ‘early stages’ of their chase for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Red Devils have made Zirkzee their priority target in attack as they are keen to bring in another central forward alongside Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

Zirkzee, who has a release clause of £34m, is also eyed by Milan, who have reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Netherlands international.

According to Romano, United are yet to communicate with Bologna about their intent to trigger the release clause as they are still not in the process of completing the signing.

Related Man Utd 'Really Like' £40m Brazilian Midfielder Manchester United have multiple midfield options on their shortlist this summer, including Joao Gomes.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-06-24.