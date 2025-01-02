Manchester United could be weighing up a move for FC Porto striker Samu Omorodion Aghehowa - club scouts are believed to have watched the prolific frontman in action, according to The Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler.

The 20-year-old is one of Europe's most in-form forwards amid a stellar start to life at the Estadio do Dragao since joining Porto from Atletico Madrid last summer. He's struck 18 goals in 21 games across competitions, including a brilliant brace in a man-of-the-match showing in a 3-3 UEFA Europa League draw with United (October 3).

Aghehowa, once hailed 'absolutely rapid', was again at the double for Vitor Bruno's side in a 4-0 win against Boavista in Liga Portugal (December 28). Wheeler claims the Red Devils' scouting team may have checked on the exciting attacking talent at that game.

Manchester United Could Bolster Their Attack With In-Form Aghehowa

The Porto Star Nearly Joined Chelsea Last Summer

Aghehowa nearly arrived in the Premier League last summer when Chelsea set their sights on the then-Atletico starlet. The Blues agreed on a £35 million deal for the Spanish goalscoring sensation, but the move collapsed due to personal terms, per The Athletic.

The one-cap Spain international instead headed to Porto in a cut-price £12.7 million deal, although his former club have a 50 percent sell-on clause. His contract also includes a £83 million release clause, and one would assume that his new club wouldn't be willing to negotiate a lower fee.

Manchester United undoubtedly need more firepower as Rasmus Hojlund (two goals in 14 league games) and Joshua Zirkzee (3 goals in 19 league games) continue to struggle for goals up top. The latter's future with the Red Devils could be in jeopardy after being brought off in the first half of a 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United (December 30).

Aghehowa is a player United head coach Ruben Amorim will know from his time at Sporting CP earlier this season. After his arrival, the Spanish forward quickly set Liga Portugal on fire and rivalled Amorim's former striker Viktor Gyokeres for the Primer Liga Golden Boot. He's posted 13 goals in as many league games.

Samu Omorodion Aghehowa vs Viktor Gyokeres This Season Player Samu Aghehowa Viktor Gyokeres Appearances 13 16 Goals 13 18 Assists 2 2 Expected Goals (xG) 6.48 15.68 Scoring Frequency 78min 79min Goals Per Game 1.0 1.1 Shots Per Game 2.5 4.6 Goal Conversion 41% 25% Ground Duels Won 1.3 (30%) 4.9 (52%) Aerial Duels Won 1.5 (48%) 1.5 (65%)

The Red Devils aren't only focused on strengthening their attack because left-back has long been an issue at Old Trafford. Porto's Francisco Moura is reportedly also a target, but he didn't feature against Boavista. 17-year-old Portuguese winger Rodrigo Mora and 'the next Sergio Busquets' Nico Gonzalez were the Dragons' other standout performers in their comfortable home win.

Related Man Utd Chiefs in Full Agreement About Selling 'Unstoppable' Star Manchester United chiefs have now all agreed to sell Marcus Rashford during the January transfer window.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 02/01/2025.