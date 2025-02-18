Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim's future is 'in the balance', according to reports from Spain - and the Red Devils could even make a move for Mauricio Pochettino if Amorim is let go, with the current Old Trafford boss' future dependent on mass improvement in the coming months of the season.

The Portuguese tactician arrived at Old Trafford in November, in a bid to kickstart their season after Erik ten Hag failed to get the Red Devils ticking, but his performances have not been to the satisfaction of the board of the fans. He's recorded just two wins, one draw and six losses in United's last nine Premier League games - which is without doubt relegation form from the Red Devils - and that could see Pochettino come in.

Report: Man Utd 'Consider' Pochettino as Amorim Replacement

The Portuguese boss is already under pressure after a poor start to Old Trafford life

The report from Fichajes states that United are already thinking about a new replacement for their current boss after a disappointing spell so far. His superb form at Sporting Lisbon has not been continued into the Premier League, and United have not had a clear playing identity - with results being inconsistent. Subsequently, doubts over his ability to lead the long-term project have started to grow.

Mauricio Pochettino's career managerial statistics - record by club Club Games managed Win percentage Espanyol 161 32.92 Southampton 60 38.33 Tottenham Hotspur 293 54.27 Paris Saint-Germain 84 65.48 Chelsea 51 50.98 USA 6 83.33

As a result, the report states that, barring a disaster, Amorim will at least see the season out at United unless drastic measures have to be taken. However, the club have already started to evaluate alternatives to replace Amorim by the summer transfer window - with Pochettino being one of those.

Their objective is to find a manager who can return United to the elite circles of European football, something that the club have not achieved much in recent years - and with the Argentine having taken Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final alongside multiple top four finishes, he's on their shortlist.

Pochettino enjoyed a superb spell as Tottenham boss, which played a huge part in securing his 'world-class' managerial reputation - and although he didn't win a trophy, he dragged the Lilywhites into the top four of the Premier League consistently, to put them on the map continentally.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has only won nine of his 21 games in charge of Manchester United.

But since his exit, meddling spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have seen him become United States gaffer, where he'll currently be hoping to have an impact ahead of their hosting of the 2026 World Cup - if United don't make a move.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-02-25.

