Highlights Manchester United are holding discussions to sign Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt.

The Red Devils have set their sights on raiding the Bundesliga giants after also edging towards landing teammate Noussair Mazraoui.

De Ligt is keen to seal a move to Old Trafford before the transfer deadline.

Manchester United are hopeful of signing Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt in a deal which includes add-ons, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have so far been reluctant to meet the Bundesliga giants' demands for the Netherlands international as the Bavarians continue to hold out for a reported £42m fixed fee.

Romano suggests United see a deal including add-ons as the ‘perfect structure’ to bring De Ligt, who has been described as 'world-class' by Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund, to Old Trafford this summer.

The two clubs are continuing talks over a summer switch as the Red Devils also look to sign De Ligt’s teammate Noussair Mazraoui to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Bayern duo share the same agent, Rafaela Pimenta, who remains in conversations with United over the two transfers, with both players reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Mazraoui and De Ligt could soon reunite with boss Erik ten Hag and former Ajax teammate Andre Onana. The quartet enjoyed an impressive 2018/19 season in Amsterdam, reaching the Champions League semi-final and beating the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid in the process.

Red Devils Remain in Discussions Over De Ligt

Giants have been unable to agree terms for defender

Romano, speaking to GMS, has suggested Bayern and Manchester United are still in talks over a deal for De Ligt as an agreement is yet to be reached:

“Manchester United have been wanting to include add-ons as part of the negotiation since day one of the story. When they started negotiating for Matthijs de Ligt, they discussed the possibility of including add-ons. “For Manchester United, this has always been the perfect potential structure of the deal, so conversations continue. But, at the moment, there is still no agreement.”

After announcing Leny Yoro’s arrival on a long-term deal from Lille earlier this month, the Red Devils have shown no signs of slowing down in the market as they eye another defender signing before the window shuts on August 30.

United could soon step up their chase for a new centre-back after Yoro was forced off in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal last weekend, leaving the club now waiting to discover the extent of his injury.

De Ligt, who has 'dreams' of heading to Old Trafford, has also struggled for fitness in the last two seasons at Bayern – the 24-year-old made just 22 Bundesliga appearances in the previous campaign under then-head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Concerns over the Dutchman’s injury history and pace have reportedly led Bayern to consider offers for De Ligt, who is not seen as part of new manager Vincent Kompany’s plans next season.

The Bavarians could soon replace the 24-year-old with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah and have already reached a verbal agreement with the defender, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Zirkzee Likely to be Only Striker Arrival

Ten Hag looking to strengthen in alternative positions

Manchester United are unlikely to sign another striker after Joshua Zirkzee's arrival, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite reports linking the club with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Red Devils are expected to focus on other areas, according to Sheth.

Zirkzee signed a five-year deal earlier this month after Manchester United paid Bologna £36.5m for the Netherlands international, who became the club’s first summer signing.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-07-24.