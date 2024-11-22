Manchester United are eyeing a swap deal for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez that would involve Joshua Zirkzee heading the other way, according to Fichajes.

The Premier League giants have reportedly set their sights on signing a new striker in 2025 and have earmarked the Argentinian as one of their options, with Ruben Amorim looking to strengthen his squad with a fresh face up front.

According to Fichajes, United are eyeing a proposal of €60m (£50m) plus Zirkzee, and Inter reportedly believe the offer could fit into their plans, with both parties now working to finalise an agreement.

Martinez, labelled ‘one of the best strikers in the world’, has made an impressive start to the season for the Nerazzurri, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 15 appearances across all competitions under Simone Inzaghi.

The 27-year-old, whose contract runs for the next four seasons, signed a new deal until June 2029 in August, putting Inter in a strong negotiating position if any interested clubs come calling.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martinez finished the 2023/24 Serie A campaign as the league’s top scorer, netting 24 times in 33 appearances for Inter.

Amorim, who took charge of his first Man United training session on Monday, is not expected to make major changes to the squad he inherited from Erik ten Hag early on.

According to recent reports, the Portuguese tactician will operate on a modest transfer budget in the Premier League and is unlikely to make significant signings in January.

United chiefs reportedly believe the current first-team squad is strong enough to perform better and are not planning another transfer spree, having spent close to £200m on five new arrivals last summer.

A new left-back will be a priority in 2025. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are targeting a defensive reinforcement amid ongoing injury struggles for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The duo have yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season and only recently returned to first-team training ahead of Amorim’s first game against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Lautaro Martinez's Inter Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 11 Goals 5 Assists 2 Expected goals 3.9 Expected assisted goals 1.3 Minutes played 896

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-11-24.