Manchester United are eyeing Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon to replace Andre Onana just 14 months after the Cameroonian’s arrival at Old Trafford, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish shot-stopper’s recent performances for club and country have captured Manchester United’s attention, and he is now being considered ‘the ideal candidate’ to replace Onana between the posts.

Since his arrival from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023, Onana’s performances have been a talking point among fans and pundits, with many doubting the 28-year-old’s shot-stopping ability.

His start to life in Manchester has been riddled with high-profile errors, costing United results in both the Champions League and the Premier League last season.

Onana’s second campaign at Old Trafford got off to an equally shaky start, as presenter Mark Goldbridge remarked that the Cameroonian is ‘useless at the top level’ if United are unable to excel in playing out from the back.

The 28-year-old was brought in by Erik ten Hag after the pair worked together at Ajax, but the Dutch tactician has so far struggled to develop a playing style that suits him.

Simon Eyed as Onana Replacement

According to Fichajes, Manchester United view Simon as ‘the ideal candidate’ to replace Onana next season, just two years after the Cameroonian international’s arrival from Inter Milan.

The Euro 2024 winner has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, and his performances have caught the attention of the Red Devils, who would have to pay ‘a considerable fee’ to lure Simon to Old Trafford, per the report.

In 36 La Liga matches last season, Simon kept 17 clean sheets, helping Bilbao finish fifth in the table and maintain the second-best defensive record, with 37 goals conceded.

Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Games 36 Goals conceded 33 Clean sheets 18 Minutes played 3,184

Replacing their star shot-stopper would not be an easy task for Athletic, who have a policy of only recruiting Basque players or players of Basque descent.

Simón made his Athletic first-team debut at the age of 21 back in 2018 and has gone on to feature in 195 matches for the club across all competitions, keeping 66 clean sheets.

The 27-year-old has won 46 caps for Spain and was instrumental in La Roja’s success at Euro 2024, starting six of the seven games and seeing his form described as "phenomenal".

Baturina ‘Very High’ on Man Utd Wishlist

Sent scouts to watch Dinamo Zagreb ace

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina in action in the Nations League, as the 21-year-old is ‘very high’ on the Red Devils’ wishlist, Croatian outlet Germanijak has reported.

The Premier League giants have reportedly set their sights on Baturina, who broke into Dinamo’s first team in 2021 and has been a key player for the Croatian giants ever since.

Baturina is considered the future of Croatian football – his style of play has drawn comparisons to Luka Modrić, while his scintillating form helped Dinamo lift their seventh consecutive league title last season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-09-24.