Manchester United are showing an interest in Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio and could make an offer to sign him in the coming days, according to ABola.

The Red Devils are likely to bolster their squad during the January transfer window as INEOS look to help Ruben Amorim shape the squad in his own image as he tries to implement his new 3-4-3 system since his arrival from the Portuguese capital.

Defence is an area where the club are keen to strengthen with the future of Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans up in the air beyond the current campaign, with Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT exclusively that the Swede could leave this month if an offer is received.

That would leave Amorim short of options in central defence and one of his former stars in Inacio has emerged as a potential target, as Borussia Dortmund have also entered the race for the 23-year-old.

Related Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: £31m Man Utd Star Will Leave Amid New Rashford Update Fabrizio Romano tells GIVEMESPORT in his exclusive column that Manchester United want to sell Victor Lindelof as new Marcus Rashford update emerges.

Man Utd Eyeing Move for Inacio

Club could make loan-to-buy offer soon

According to the report from Portuguese outlet ABola, Bundesliga outfit Dortmund are keen to get a deal done to sign the left-footed central defender this month but face competition from Amorim's side.

United have been eyeing the defender since before Amorim's arrival and they could now table an initial loan offer with an obligation to buy worth £33.5m for the summer to beat Dortmund to his signature.

Inacio, who has been dubbed 'insane' for his ability in possession, has a release clause worth £51m and Sporting are likely to hold out for as much as they can to get closer to that number. But ABola also report that Inacio's agent Miguel Pinho was in England last week to speak with INEOS about a potential move - as well as check in on his current client Bruno Fernandes.

Goncalo Inacio Stats (League only, 2023/24) Appearances 32 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 1.74 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 0.91 Clearances Per 90 Minutes 2.32 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 Minutes 1.81

Pinho is now set to travel to Germany for further talks with Dortmund this week, and the expectation is that Sporting will receive at least one offer after that for their star defender. Whether that comes from Dortmund or Man Utd remains to be seen, but Amorim knows the player well and United could do with the extra quality.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 11/01/2025.