Manchester United are prepared to meet Everton’s valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite this summer and are willing to pay over £50m to finally sign the English defender, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils had two bids for the 22-year-old rejected by Everton last summer but have continued tracking him ahead of Ruben Amorim’s first transfer window in charge.

United are expected to reinforce their defensive options this summer, with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans out of contract, and are reportedly determined to get a deal for Branthwaite over the line.

The England international has just over two years remaining on his Everton contract, which expires in June 2027, and is believed to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Man United Remain Keen on Branthwaite

He would join on one condition

According to The Sun, Branthwaite would be open to joining United this summer, but Amorim’s side must first secure Champions League football to convince him.

The only remaining route to qualifying for the prestigious tournament is by winning the Europa League, where United will face Lyon in the quarter-finals next month.

Branthwaite, praised as a 'superstar', is determined to play in the Champions League next season to boost his chances of returning to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel, having missed out on a call-up last week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branthwaite has made 25 appearances for Everton this season, registering one assist.

United are preparing for a busy first summer under Amorim and are also in the market for a new first-choice striker.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are looking at several names at the moment, including Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, but there is still nothing advanced at this stage.

United are 14th in the Premier League with nine games remaining and will face Nottingham Forest away after the international break.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 81.9 Tackles per 90 1.54 Minutes played 1,808

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Amorim Could Make Unexpected U-turn on Man Utd 18-year-old Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is considering bringing Harry Amass into his plans sooner than expected

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-03-25.