The transfer window has closed in the Premier League, meaning that teams can only sign players on free transfers as we enter a four-month stretch until the next window opens - and with Manchester United having suffered a poor start to the season, they could look for cheap experience to come into their team with reports from the Netherlands suggested that the club are still interested in France midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte have all signed for the Red Devils throughout the summer, leaving them with young options across the pitch and a renewed sense of youth at Old Trafford with new minority owners INEOS marking their stamp on the team. But with consecutive losses to Brighton and Liverpool, the need for recruits is showing - and that could come in the form of the French star.

Man Utd 'Still Interested' in Adrien Rabiot

The France midfielder could be on his way to Old Trafford

The report by Transferwatch.nl suggests that interest in Rabiot came around after Ajax had look at a potential deal for Christian Eriksen in the transfer market, with the Eredivisie window closing on Monday - which would see the Dane make a fairytale return to the Johan Cruyff Arena after leaving the Dutch capital for Tottenham Hotspur over a decade ago.

The Netherlands giants saw Eriksen as an ideal reinforcement for their midfield in terms of creativity, and by competing on both fronts in European competition, he could receive game time.

Adrien Rabiot's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Goals 5 3rd Shots Per Game 1.2 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =3rd Match rating 7.07 1st

However, the injury to Mason Mount means that Eriksen will stay for now, and with United needing to strengthen beyond Eriksen staying, Rabiot has emerged as an option on a free transfer having been long-linked with United, least not throughout the summer.

Rabiot could come to Old Trafford as a solid box-to-box option to link the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo with more attacking threats in the form of Bruno Fernandes and Zirkzee, though that could see Eriksen join Ajax should the Red Devils get a deal for the Frenchman over the line.

Rabiot Would Be Perfect United Signing

His experience and quality is crucially needed

Rabiot would offer some vastly-needed experience and quality in United's midfield ranks. Ugarte has never played in the Premier League and so it is unknown how he will get on, Mainoo is also inexperienced despite him being one of United's most consistent performers, and Casemiro - whilst experienced - has massively declined over the past two years, and after being hooked off against Liverpool at half-time for his two mistakes leading to two Reds goals, his future at Old Trafford looks to be done.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rabiot has 48 caps for France, scoring four goals.

Rabiot, labelled as 'world class', offers a blend of both. Starting for France at EURO 2024, Rabiot was one of their most consistent performers as Les Bleus almost went all the way before they lost to Spain in the semi-finals, and a consistent season for Juventus before leaving at the end of the season has seen him shine for the Bianconeri in the last calendar year.

The Red Devils need organised, experienced heads on the pitch to get them out of a rut, and on a free transfer, Rabiot would be an inspired and cheap signing at this stage in the season when paid and loan transfers are unattainable.

Related Man Utd Eye £30M Move for Fulham Star Antonee Robinson United have had left-back issues for over a year and the opportunity to sign Robinson could be too good to turn down

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-09-24.