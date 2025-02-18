Manchester United could consider ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as a potential candidate to replace Ruben Amorim at the end of the season, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are reportedly ‘thinking of sacking’ Amorim in the summer and have begun evaluating alternatives following a poor run of results in the Premier League.

United have suffered eight losses in 14 top-flight games since Amorim’s arrival in November and fell to a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The result saw United drop to 15th in the Premier League table, leaving them 10 points adrift of eighth, where they finished last season under Erik ten Hag.

Man United Eyeing Zinedine Zidane

To replace Ruben Amorim in the summer

According to Fichajes, United have already begun identifying potential candidates to replace Amorim in the summer, with Zidane emerging as a possible option.

The former midfielder was linked with the Old Trafford job when United parted ways with Ten Hag in October and has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in 2021.

Zidane, praised as 'serial winner' by Dean Jones, is also among the candidates being considered to replace Didier Deschamps as France's national team manager after the 2026 World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether a move to England would interest the ex-Juventus midfielder, who previously expressed concerns over the language barrier when discussing the possibility of managing in the Premier League.

Zidane enjoyed tremendous success across two spells in charge of Real Madrid, winning La Liga twice and the Champions League three times.

He has also been linked with other top European clubs but has remained coy over his next move, though he publicly ruled out the prospect of taking over at Bayern Munich last year.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 8 Points per game 1.00

