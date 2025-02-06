Manchester United are among a host of Premier League clubs eyeing a 'bombshell' move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils, alongside Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, have reportedly set their sights on the England international and see him as ‘a reliable option’ to reinforce Ruben Amorim’s defence.

Guehi was linked with a January exit from Palace and was the subject of a rejected £70m deadline-day bid from Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle also tried to sign the 24-year-old last summer but saw as many as four bids rebuffed, with their final offer reaching £65m.

Man United Eyeing Marc Guehi

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to Fichajes, Palace are anticipating ‘intense’ competition for Guehi’s signature next summer, when he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Several Premier League clubs are reportedly keen on the centre-back, including Man United, who have recently lost Lisandro Martinez to a serious knee injury.

The Argentinian has been ruled out for the rest of the season and could be sidelined even longer after suffering the setback during United’s 2-0 home defeat to Palace last weekend.

United reportedly had no funds to pursue a late replacement for Martinez on deadline day but could now be well-placed to battle for Guehi next summer, with his contract running down.

The 24-year-old, praised as a 'superstar' by Steve Parish, has been a key player for the Eagles since joining from Chelsea in 2021 and has started every Premier League game this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Palace were reluctant to part ways with Guehi late in the January window despite Tottenham’s proposal, having been left with only three fit centre-backs in the squad.

The Eagles saw Chelsea recall Trevoh Chalobah from his season-long loan last month and lost Chadi Riad to a season-ending injury.

Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace's Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 82.5 Minutes played 2,070

