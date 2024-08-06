Highlights Man Utd are considering signing Sander Berge due to their struggles in the engine room.

Manchester United, amid their search for a new central defensive midfielder, have Burnley’s Sander Berge on their radar, according to The Athletic, who have revealed that the Norwegian midfielder’s employers are willing to sell him.

For much of last season, Erik ten Hag’s midfield was a glaring issue. Porous enough to let opposition teams run through them without much trouble, a struggling Casemiro epitomised their performances in the engine room.

On the back of David Ornstein’s update that the Old Trafford-based outfit had turned their attentions away from Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte, the club now have the onerous task of finding an alternative.

Man Utd Initiate Talks With Shock Target Berge

Burnley are willing to sell

Ornstein revealed that Manchester United had no intention of meeting PSG’s asking price around the £51.4 million (€60m) mark, which led them to look elsewhere – potentially at a more feasible option.

That’s where Berge comes into play. Per The Athletic, the 26-year-old – who has racked up 40 appearances for the Clarets – has emerged as a shock midfield target with the Red Devils having made contact with his representatives over a prospective move.

Baerum-born Berge - described as 'unbelievable' by Sheffield United's John Egan - may have been part of Burnley’s relegation-worthy side last time out, but often shone as one of a handful of shining lights, ranking highly in plenty of metrics including dribbles and pass accuracy (%).

Sander Berge - Career Positions Position Games Goals Assists Defensive midfield 167 6 7 Central midfield 97 16 11 Attacking midfield 2 1 1 Centre-back 1 0 0

Given that he, a 46-cap Norway international, is his side’s most valuable asset, Burnley are prepared to part ways with him this summer in order to balance the books. The player in question is also open to a move following the Clarets’ relegation.

Berge moved to England to join Sheffield United from Genk in the 2019/20 mid-season transfer market. He endured a two-season spell in the Premier League before relegation to the second tier, spending two terms in the Championship for the Blades.

The Red Devils are set for a mini reshuffle in the centre of the park this summer on the back of Donny van de Beek's exit, while there is a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the heads of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, two cornerstones of Ten Hag's inaugural season at the helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sander Berge played the most minutes of any Burnley player in the Premier League last season (3,009).

Chido Obi-Martin Move To Be Announced ‘Very Soon’

16-year-old set to complete medical

In terms of recent incomings, Manchester United have already secured deals for the now-injured Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, who is yet to play a game for the club. Ten Hag and Co are keen to get some more faces through the door ahead of an all-important campaign, however.

Another star set to move to Old Trafford is former Arsenal prospect Chido Obi-Martin. Upon his contract expiry in north London, a series of top clubs – Bayern Munich included – were interested in the 16-year-old’s signature.

The Dane chose Manchester United, however, and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, his move is set to be announced ‘very soon’, while he also suggested that ‘everything has been agreed’.

Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports recently revealed that Obi-Martin, a 14-cap Denmark Under-17s international, was poised to complete his Old Trafford medical before putting pen to paper on a contract.

