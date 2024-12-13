Manchester United have identified Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres as an ideal replacement for Marcus Rashford, who they're willing to sell, according to CaughtOffside.

Gyokeres has enjoyed a spectacular start to the new season, netting 25 goals in 23 appearances for Sporting. The Swedish forward is subsequently attracting interest from a number of clubs throughout Europe, although United feel they could have an advantage in the race to land him, due to his pre-existing relationship with manager Ruben Amorim.

Meanwhile, reports emerged this week indicating that the Red Devils' hierarchy are prepared to sanction Rashford's departure, and are asking for just £40 million for their academy graduate. CaughtOffside suggest that United plan to immediately reinvest any money made on their outcast, with Gyokeres among the targets being considered.

United Eyeing Gyokeres as Rashford Replacement

He won't be cheap

After spending two prolific years at Coventry, Gyokeres swapped the West Midlands for Lisbon in 2023, joining Sporting. Exploding onto the European scene with the Portuguese giants, the 26-year-old has scored 68 goals in 73 matches for his new club, and has caught the eye of a plethora of top sides.

Comparatively, Rashford has found the back of the net just 15 times in his last 67 appearances for United, and was booed off the pitch by his own supporters on Thursday night in Plzen. Understandably, the north-west outfit are keen on moving Rashford on and replacing him with a man described as a 'better version of Erling Haaland'.

CaughtOffside have revealed these United transfer plans, claiming that Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Rashford. The Red Devils hope to use this widespread interest to elicit a significant fee for their unwanted man, who reciprocates INEOS' feeling that it's time for him to exit his boyhood club.

Given Gyokeres' recent goal-scoring record and the volume of clubs lurking for him, it's understood that Sporting will demand a substantial fee for their talisman. However, United remain optimistic that the Sweden international's connection with Amorim could put them in a good position to acquire the number nine.

The FA Cup holders are also said to be considering Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Evan Ferguson and Kenan Yildiz.

Gyokeres' Primeira Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 13 Goals 17 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 4.06 Expected Goals Per 90 1.09

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/12/2024