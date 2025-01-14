Manchester United are considering allowing academy prospects Dan Gore and Harry Amass to leave on loan during the January transfer window, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Steven Railston.

Following Ethan Ennis’s temporary move to Doncaster Rovers last week, United are open to arranging further loan deals for their youngsters before the winter market closes on 3 February.

According to Railston, Gore is expected to play elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign after overcoming injury concerns, and United are already evaluating loan offers for the 20-year-old.

Amass, labelled 'absolutely sensational', is also understood to be attracting interest, having struggled for first-team opportunities under Ruben Amorim since the Portuguese manager took over in November.

Amass and Gore Allowed to Leave

On temporary deals in January

In addition to Gore and Amass, United have a list of academy players who could potentially leave on loan in January, with Ethan Wheatley and Ethan Williams also under consideration for short-term exits, according to Railston.

United have yet to register any first-team transfer activity in January but are reportedly considering multiple exits, with Marcus Rashford and Casemiro among the potential departures.

According to recent reports, Rashford is being targeted by several European clubs for a loan move this month, including Barcelona, AC Milan, and Juventus.

The 27-year-old is unlikely to leave permanently during this window, with his wages proving a stumbling block for interested clubs.

Casemiro, meanwhile, is once again attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, though no official offers have yet been submitted to Old Trafford for the 32-year-old midfielder.

United are expected to pursue January signings once they secure departures, with the left wing-back position remaining a priority for reinforcement during the winter window.

The Red Devils are understood to be monitoring Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes, who is reportedly ‘open’ to a move to United and a reunion with Amorim – the pair previously worked together at Sporting Lisbon.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.