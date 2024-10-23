Manchester United may have found two other candidates for the potentially vacant managerial role if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag - with reports stating that Edin Terzic and Ruben Amorim are both on their shortlist to replace the Dutchman.

Ten Hag has suffered a poor start to the Premier League campaign, winning just four of his 11 games in charge in all competitions to see the Red Devils rotting in the bottom half of the top-flight, and that has brought about reports that he could be sacked in the coming weeks if results don't improve. And the Daily Mail has suggested that both Terzic and Amorim may be on their shortlist to come in for the ex-Ajax boss.

Terzic And Amorim 'On United Shortlist' To Replace Ten Hag

The report states that whilst Spain legend Xavi is emerging as a 'potential target' for United if Ten Hag does leave, with intermediaries having made contact with the former Barcelona star twice in recent months, he isn't the only man on their shortlist with Terzic and Amorim both cropping up in conversations.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Terzic has been without a club after he left the Signal Iduna Park following their 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, meaning that United wouldn't have to part ways with compensation for his services.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Man Utd tenure by season Season Wins Draws Losses Points League position 2022/23 23 9 9 75 3rd 2023/24 18 6 14 60 8th 2024/25* 3 2 3 11 12th

Meanwhile, young Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim has also 'come into contention', though the report states that he is widely being tipped to replace Pep Guardiola at local rivals Manchester City once the Spaniard leaves - however, GMS sources state that the Cityzens are confident that they will strike an agreement with Guardiola to extend his contract for at least another year, which could plunge a move for Amorim to join the reigning Premier League champions into doubt.

Terzic has had a solid record at Dortmund split over two spells. Initially taking over the club midway through the 2020/21 season, he won 20 of his 32 games in charge, which included a DFB-Pokal win before being succeeded by Marco Rose. He then came back to the fray to begin the 2022/23 campaign, where he won 83 of his 124 games in the dugout to drag the club to the Champions League final, finishing fifth in the Bundesliga.

Amorim, meanwhile, has had a more trophy-laden career in his homeland. A former Benfica player, Amorim made 154 appearances for the Estadio da Luz side, but he took over Sporting in March 2020.

It's been a superb run since, with 169 of his 236 games in charge being wins - and bty collecting two top-flight titles to end a 19-year wait without the trophy, alongside two League Cups and two Manager of the Season award in the Primeira Liga, it's seen the Portuguese hero labelled as the 'most exciting young manager in Europe'.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-10-24.