Manchester United are plotting a 'huge offer' of £75m for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in 2025 to bolster the attack for Ruben Amorim, according to Fichajes.net.

The Red Devils have got an abundance of attacking talent in their squad, however, they have struggled massively in front of goal having found the net only nine times in their opening ten Premier League games of the season.

That lack of goals, mixed with poor results and performances, contributed to Erik Ten Hag losing his job as manager after two-and-a-half years at the helm, having overseen the club's worst start to a season in Premier League history for a second consecutive campaign.

He will be replaced by high-flying Portuguese coach Amorim, who joins the Old Trafford club officially on November 11th, and reports are already emerging about how the 39-year-old wants to shape his squad to hit the ground running and make a charge for the Champions League places this season.

INEOS Eye Move for Kvaradona

Man United prepared to pay £75m

One area that he has identified as needing strengthening is the attack and Napoli's 23-year-old sensation has emerged as a top target for the position, and INEOS are ready to put down £75m to convince the Serie A leaders to part with one of their star men in January.

The Georgia international, who has been described as a 'superstar', is focused on the season with Napoli and won't push for an exit, but is interested in playing in the Premier League and would be open to the move if Napoli agreed to sell him. However, he will not agitate to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in mid-season.

Kvaratskhelia is currently in ongoing contract negotiations with the Italian side, having shone since breaking into their first team three seasons ago and helping them win the title alongside Victor Osimhen in 2022/23. So far this season he has scored five goals and registered two assists in 11 appearances in the league to continue that fine form.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A stats 2024/25 Games 10(1) Goals 5 Assists 2

Currently the attacking options at Old Trafford see Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Antony competing out wide but there are question marks about the long-term future of the Brazilian at the club following Ten Hag's exit.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 06/11/2024.