While Manchester United are yet to advance on a summer deal for Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, a move for the talented 19-year-old would align with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s strategy, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils were linked with the England U21 international earlier this month and may have strong reasons to pursue a player of his profile this summer.

According to Jacobs, United’s sporting strategy under Ratcliffe is to recruit home-grown talents and lower the average age of Ruben Amorim’s squad, and Bellingham ticks both boxes.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the country’s top young midfielders and would be an exciting addition to United’s growing pool of youth talent, including Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Man United Could Target Bellingham

He ‘ticks boxes’ for Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that while Bellingham is not currently pushing for a summer move, he could emerge as an option for Man United:

“The player’s not really agitating for a move. There's nothing advanced yet between Manchester United and Jobe Bellingham. “But what we can say about Manchester United is that part of Jim Ratcliffe’s sporting-led strategy is to lower the average age and to invest in home-grown talents. And Jobe Bellingham ticks both boxes.”

Bellingham, who joined Sunderland from Birmingham in 2023, has been a key player for the Black Cats this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 34 league appearances.

The England U21 international, praised as 'unreal', has helped Regis Le Bris’ side climb to fourth in the table, making them strong contenders for a playoff spot with eight games remaining.

Sunderland are expected to demand a hefty transfer fee for Bellingham this summer, which could potentially eclipse their record sale of Jordan Pickford to Everton for £30m in 2017.

Bellingham is believed to be keen on moving to a higher level, having spent the last three seasons in the Championship.

Jobe Bellingham's Sunderland Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 34 Goals 4 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 3,027

