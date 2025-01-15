Manchester United have reportedly re-ignited their interest in Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who is priced at £40 million, according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook.

Ruben Amorim is expected to oversee a major overhaul of United's squad, who have faltered this season. The Portuguese coach is implementing his 3-4-3 system and playing philosophy, leading to question marks over several players' futures. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that English forward Marcus Rashford has likely played his last game for the club, while Napoli are reportedly interested in Argentine attacker Alejandro Garnacho.

Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro are the only two untouchable stars at Old Trafford. A clearout could impact the goalkeeping department, where Andre Onana occupies the No.1 jersey. The Cameroonian goalkeeper was in fine form at the start of the season, but recent unconvincing performances amid several glaring mistakes have cast doubts over Amorim's faith in the 28-year-old.

Altay Bayindir has been Onana's understudy and the Turkish shot-stopper looked to be out of favour until last weekend. The 26-year-old was United's hero in an FA Cup third round win over Arsenal at the Emirates. He saved two spot kicks, one in the 1-1 draw in regulation time and another during the 5-3 penalty shooutout victory.

Suzuki Back On Manchester United's Radar

The Japanese Goalkeeper Turned Them Down Two Years Ago

Manchester United are reportedly one of several clubs interested in Suzuki, who arrived at Parma from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden last summer for £8.5 million. The 22-year-old is believed to be valued at around £40 million, a similar fee the Red Devils paid for Onana in July 2023.

Chelsea were monitoring the Japan international who was born in New Jersey, United States, but opted to sign Dane Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal instead. The Blues are continuing to watch the young shot-stopper's development at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Parma hope to keep Suzuki for at least one more season, but lucrative offers could change the situation. He's been hailed as 'one of the most talented players' in his position and has four years left on his contract with the Serie A outfit. He takes command of his box fearlessly and sits third for goals prevented in the Italian top flight.

Zion Suzuki vs Andre Onana (Respective Leagues 2024-25) Zion Suzuki Andre Onana Appearances 19 20 Clean Sheets 2 6 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.6 1.4 Penalties Saved 0/2 1/4 Saves Per Game 3.3 (67%) 2.6 (65%) Successful Runs Out Per Game 0.4 (89%) 0.3 (100%) Saves Made 62 51 Goals Prevented 2.13 2.50 Saves Parried 14 11

Suzuki turned down the chance to join United because he didn't want to be second choice to Onana, who'd just arrived at the club from Inter Milan for £47.2 million. The Cameroonian's questionable performances have maybe put the Red Devils' attention back on the Japanese goalkeeper.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 14/01/2025.

