Manchester United are showing interest in a summer move for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, according to Bild.

The Red Devils are reportedly among a host of European clubs eyeing the 22-year-old, alongside fellow admirers Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Real showed interest in Lukeba last summer, but ‘the move came too early’ for the Frenchman, who is now planning a ‘mega transfer’ after the season.

Bild claims Lukeba has a release clause worth €90m (£75m), which, if activated, would make him one of the most expensive defenders in football history.

Red Devils Interested in Castello Lukeba

To boost Ruben Amorim’s backline

According to Bild, Lukeba’s camp believes his release clause would not deter top clubs from launching a summer pursuit, despite him recently penning a new contract until June 2029.

The France U23 international is believed to have multiple options on the market, with Man United potentially eyeing him as a long-term partner for last summer's arrival Leny Yoro.

Lukeba has struggled with injuries this season, missing almost three months of action before returning to fitness in February.

The 22-year-old, praised as a 'leader' by Jacek Kulig, has made 18 appearances in all competitions this term, starting 14 of those games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lukeba ranked sixth in Bundesliga minutes among Leipzig players last season, missing just two games.

Man United are seemingly gearing up for a busy first summer transfer window under Ruben Amorim, with midfield reinforcements also on their agenda.

The Red Devils are likely to part ways with veterans Christian Eriksen and Casemiro once the season finishes and are eyeing a long-term replacement for the Brazilian.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United have earmarked Crystal Palace ace Adam Wharton as an option, alongside Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Castello Lukeba's Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 11 Goal-creating actions 1 Pass completion % 87.2 Tackles per 90 2.04 Minutes played 833

