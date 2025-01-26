Manchester United are monitoring Sevilla's Lucien Agoume ahead of a potential transfer, according to Caught Offside.

The 22-year-old can operate as a central defender but is a defensive midfielder by trade - though he has occasionally been deployed in more advanced positions as well, and Ruben Amorim is desperate to strengthen his squad ahead of the February 3 deadline.

His contract with the La Liga club expires in the summer of 2028 and there is no release clause in his contract that United could trigger, but that hasn't stopped their interest.

Man United may revisit Agoume interest

A deal is not likely to be struck until next summer

Agoume is a bright young talent and features regularly for Sevilla - he has made 18 La Liga appearances so far this season, racking up a total of 1,023 league minutes.

The 22-year-old is a combative player who excels at breaking up opposition attacks and is technically skilled enough to evade pressing opponents before getting the ball forward.

Lucien Agoume Sevilla Stats (La Liga 2024/25) Appearances 18 Tackles 30 Interceptions 19 Take-On Success (%) 84.6%

However, considering United's desperate situation - they sit 13th in the Premier League table having played 22 games - necessitates signings that can make an immediate impact.

Caught Offside report that the Cameroon-born Frenchman, who Ben Mattinson has described as an 'amazing No.6', remains on the Red Devils' radar as they plan a midfield rebuild, but a deal is unlikely to be pursued in this window, with a summer transfer more likely.

Additionally, despite having over three years remaining on his contract and no release clause, the report suggests that acquiring Agoume's signature will not cost United a particularly significant transfer fee.

Given the presence of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, United may be wise to prioritise reinforcement in other areas of the pitch - particularly left wing-back, where right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have been forced to fill in due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's fitness issues.

Former left-back Alvaro Carreras and Lecce's Patrick Dorgu have been linked with moves to Old Trafford to plug that gap.

Statistics courtesy of FBref. Correct as of 25/1/2025.