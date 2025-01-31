Manchester United are among several Premier League clubs closely monitoring RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, journalist Christian Falk has revealed.

The Red Devils, along with Liverpool and Manchester City, are reportedly interested in the 21-year-old forward, whom Leipzig are ‘open’ to selling after the season, despite signing him permanently earlier this week.

According to Falk, the Bundesliga club may be looking to make a quick profit on Simons after spending €50m (£42m) to sign him, and would be willing to negotiate a deal worth around €80m (£67m) this summer.

Simons signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal with Leipzig this week, running until June 2027.

Man United Eyeing Xavi Simons

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to Falk, Leipzig are open to selling Simons for a profit, with multiple Premier League clubs now tracking his situation:

The 21-year-old, praised for his 'superstar potential' by Ben Mattinson, has been a key player for Leipzig this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

The Dutch international made his return to first-team action in January after missing almost three months with an ankle injury, and has contributed to four goals in his four Bundesliga appearances since.

Man United are expecting a busy end to the January transfer window and remain in the race to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, a target for several Premier League clubs.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to secure the 19-year-old forward on loan until the end of the season, while Chelsea and Tottenham are aiming to land him permanently.

United are also close to completing their first signing under Ruben Amorim, with Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu set to arrive in Manchester on Saturday to complete his €35m (£29m) move.

Xavi Simons' RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 11 Goals 4 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.1 Goal-creating actions 5 Minutes played 924

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Tottenham, Arsenal, and Aston Villa Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Aston Villa in his latest newsletter

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-01-25.