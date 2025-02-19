Manchester United are thought to be in the market for a new striker to come into their ranks in the coming summer transfer window - and they've reportedly been told it will cost around £40million to sign emerging star Liam Delap after his breakthrough Premier League season at Ipswich Town.

Delap only made two Premier League appearances for Manchester City in his time under Pep Guardiola, and despite a run of fleeting Championship loan spells, it's been this season at Portman Road where he's finally taken off. Already in double figures, that's more goals than any United star in the top-flight, and that could see Ruben Amorim make a move for his signature.

Report: Liam Delap Will Cost Man Utd £40million

The striker has been in superb form this season

The report from The I suggests that United's priority in terms of recruitment now appears to be players in their early twenties with huge potential - with Patrick Dorgu from Lecce being a prime example of that after his arrival in the January transfer market.

Liam Delap's Premier League statistics - Ipswich Town squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =1st Goals 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 4th Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.2 4th Match rating 6.73 3rd

That could extend into strikers, despite their woes with inexperienced strikers in the final third, such as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee - and with that in mind, the Red Devils are keen on Delap after his superb spell at Ipswich.

It's thought that the striker will cost close to £40million, with Chelsea also keen on his services - though sales may have to come first as a result of avoiding Profit and Sustainability Rule sanctions.

The report further states that with minimal money headed out in January and guaranteed income from installed transfers due, there isn't any risk of a PSR breach before the June 30 deadline - though if the squad is due a real revamp, that could see United sell before they opt for a move for Delap.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap has 13 goals in 35 caps for England's youth teams.

The former City star notched his 10th top-flight goal of the season against Aston Villa over the weekend as he continues to enjoy an incredible debut campaign in the top-flight for the Tractor Boys, - which led to him being called 'exceptional' by former Premier League stalwart Glenn Murray.

And, if Kieran McKenna's men are to have any chance of survival, Delap will need to be fit and fighting for the remainder of their run-in to continue the fairytale story that is unravelling in East Anglia.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-02-25.

