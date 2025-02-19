Manchester United are showing a keen interest in Atalanta playmaker Charles De Ketelaere ahead of the summer window and could rival Man City for his signature, according to TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils have had their worst campaign since being relegated 51 years ago with Erik Ten Hag being sacked in November and replaced by Ruben Amorim, but the Portuguese coach has struggled to implement his style and system on this set of players.

The attacking third has been a major issue too, while Marcus Rashford and Antony have been allowed to leave the club on loan during the January window as they aren't in the boss' plans - leaving the team severely short of options. But plans are in place for a summer squad overhaul, and De Ketelaere has now emerged as a target.

Man Utd Eyeing Charles De Ketelaere

Man City see him as De Bruyne's successor

According to reports, the scouting department at both Manchester clubs has been keeping an eye on the Belgium international and there is a possibility that a bidding war could take place for his services this summer.

Man Utd are looking to add to their attacking options with the future of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in the balance as INEOS battle with PSR restrictions, and De Ketelaere is someone who is considered to be one of the best players in his position across Europe.

There is expected to be plenty of interest in his services this summer, with the 23-year-old having notched 11 goals and registered 11 assists in all competitions for the Serie A outfit this season.

Charles De Ketelaere Statistics 2024/25 (Serie A & Champions League) Apps 26(7) Mins 2138 Goals 9 Assists 10 Shots per game 1.6 Pass success % 80.35% Aerial duels won (p90) 1.1

Currently Amorim has got Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Garnacho and Amad Diallo as his forward options, while Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are also options but are usually used in a deeper role.

A major overhaul is expected at Old Trafford this summer with Amorim expected to be given the chance to really put his stamp on the squad, although a lack of European football looks very likely as things stand unless they are able to win the Europa League and that could potentially affect targets, budget and players' willingness to make the move.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 18/02/2025.