Manchester United have placed former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic among their managerial shortlist to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag, the Mirror has reported.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy are understood to have compiled a list of managerial targets, with Terzic now firmly among the options to replace the outgoing Dutchman at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was informed on Monday morning of the unfortunate news and departed Man United after two and a half years in charge, with his final game proving to be the Premier League defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

United confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that Ruud van Nistelrooy will now take charge of the team as interim head coach, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.

Ten Hag joined the club in the summer of 2022 and has since won two trophies at Old Trafford — the Carabao Cup during his debut season and the FA Cup at the close of last campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag won only four of his 14 matches as Man United boss this season, with three of the wins occurring in the Premier League.

Terzic, who remains out of work after departing Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season, has been linked with several Premier League clubs lately, including West Ham.

The 41-year-old tactician previously worked at the London Stadium as Slaven Bilic’s assistant from August 2015 to November 2017, and United are reportedly ‘firm admirers’ of his work, having informally notified Terzic that he is a candidate of interest.

Labelled as ‘one of the best young managers in Europe’, Terzic enjoyed impressive continental success with Dortmund last season, leading the Bundesliga club to a Champions League final.

The German tactician took over as Dortmund boss for a second time in 2022, having previously managed the club for a brief period in the 2020/21 season.

Terzic came agonisingly close to winning the Bundesliga title with Dortmund in 2023, only to suffer final-day heartbreak inflicted by Bayern Munich.

According to the Mirror, the 41-year-old is said to be open to the prospect of coaching in the Premier League, though at this stage, there has been just initial exploratory contact, with concrete discussions yet to take place.

Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund Record (2022-24) Games 96 Wins 55 Draws 20 Losses 21 Goals scored 193 Goals conceded 111 Points per game 1.93

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-10-24.