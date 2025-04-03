Manchester United are eyeing a summer move for AC Milan star Mike Maignan to replace Andre Onana, according to Fichajes.net.

Onana moved to Old Trafford to replace legendary goalkeeper David De Gea in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan, but has failed to convince the club that he is the man to be between the sticks in the long-term after a number of high-profile errors.

Manager Ruben Amorim has defended the Cameroon star publicly in recent months but privately reports suggest that he is open to letting the player leave this summer, amid interest from Saudi Arabia, and now France star Maignan has emerged as the top contender to replace him.

Man Utd Want to Sign Mike Maignan

AC Milan don't want to sell

Maignan's reputation has grown in recent years after his move from Lille to AC Milan, and he is now widely considered to be 'one of the best goalkeepers in the world'.

His performances have seen him become the France national team number one since Hugo Lloris' retirement, and Old Trafford chiefs are now convinced he is the man they want in goal for future seasons under Amorim.

But Serie A giants AC Milan don't want to sell easily and the report claims that it would take an 'irresistible offer' to convince them to part ways with the shot-stopper.

Mike Maignan AC Milan Stats 2024/25 Games 29 Goals conceded 33 xGA 32.01 Save percentage 69.8% Clean sheets 10

Man Utd are planning to open formal talks over a deal in the coming months, but there has already been significant progress between the club and the player's representatives over a deal that would take him to the Premier League - so much so that it's considered a 'matter of time' before he makes a switch to England.

Onana has come under criticism in recent times and a move away this summer could be a way for INEOS to raise funds to help rebuild the rest of the squad too.

The forward positions are considered priorities to bolster in the upcoming transfer window for Amorim, but goalkeeper surely won't be far behind and there is a chance that Maignan replaces Onana as a result.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 02/04/2025.