Manchester United are showing interest in Aston Villa boss Unai Emery as a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils could soon run out of patience with Amorim and have started identifying possible successors, having grown concerned over their recent run of results.

United have slipped to 14th in the Premier League under the Portuguese manager and were knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday after losing to Fulham on penalties.

Fichajes claims United’s performances in the coming weeks could be crucial for Amorim’s future, with Emery emerging as ‘an ideal candidate’.

Red Devils Eyeing Unai Emery

To replace Amorim at Old Trafford

According to Fichajes, United are assessing potential replacements for Amorim at the end of the season amid increasing pressure on the Portuguese tactician.

The Red Devils reportedly see Emery as a ‘strong’ option to take over at Old Trafford, having been impressed with his work at Villa Park.

Last season, the Spanish coach, praised as 'phenomenal', guided Villa to the Champions League for the first time since the competition was rebranded in 1992, and is now eyeing a strong finish to the European campaign with the West Midlands club.

Villa are set to face Club Brugge in the Round of 16 and look well-placed to advance, having added Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio to their squad in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emery has won 64 of his 124 games in charge of Villa, averaging 1.76 points per match.

Sitting 14th with 11 games remaining, United are on course for their worst-ever Premier League finish and are 10 points off eighth, where they finished last season under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils next face Real Sociedad away in the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Wins 11 Draws 9 Losses 8 Goals scored 40 Goals conceded 45 Points per game 1.50

