Manchester United are reportedly targeting a move for Braga talent Roger Fernandes, after missing out on Geovany Quenda to Chelsea, according to Theatre of Red's Shaun Connolly.

Ruben Amorim and his entourage were in discussions for several months regarding a move for Quenda. It was thought the Red Devils could leverage their managers' relationship with the 17-year-old to wrap up the deal, but the Blues have now hijacked the move.

Manchester United remain keen to add a youth wide player to their squad, and have shifted their attention to another starlet in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

United Eyeing Move for Braga Ace Fernandes

The club have been forced to consider alternatives for Quenda

As per the report from Connolly, officials at Manchester United are "advancing their interest" in Fernandes, who has a purported release clause worth £33 million.

It would be a cheaper deal for the Red Devils, given Quenda ultimately switched to Stamford Bridge for a final fee of €50 million (£42 million). Moreover, Fernandes has shared similarities with the 17-year-old in that he is a "traditional winger" with impressive speed and nimbleness.

Roger Fernandes vs Geovany Quenda - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Fernandes Quenda Appearances 24 25 Minutes Played 1,494 1,786 Goals 3 1 Assists 3 4 Shots per 90 2.35 1.76 Shots on target per 90 1.2 0.4

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roger Fernandes (15y 8m 12d) became the youngest-ever participant in the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira (Portuguese Charity Shield) in Braga's 2-1 loss to Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP in July 2021.

Though primarily a right-sided player, Fernandes has also featured on the opposite flank in the past. His arrival could bolster the depth in both wing-back positions for his team, and his "high-octane" approach could enable him to lend well to Amorim's energetic style of play.

The former Sporting boss will have been hoping to reunite with one of the gems in his previous team at Old Trafford next season, but Fernandes could still be a viable alternative instead.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/03/2025