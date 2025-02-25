Manchester United are considering offering Paul Pogba a one-year contract to return to Old Trafford this season, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are reportedly willing to offer the Frenchman a 'risky' short-term deal on a bonus-based salary structure ahead of his imminent return to football.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who has won four league titles, has not played since September 2023 after failing a drugs test and was initially handed a four-year ban before it was reduced to 18 months last October.

He left Juventus as a free agent in December and has been actively searching for a new club since, as he will be able to play professionally again from March 11.

Man United Eyeing Pogba’s Return

‘Willing to offer’ a one-year contract

According to Fichajes, Pogba’s future remains uncertain ahead of his anticipated return to football, with several options on the table.

While United are said to be considering a surprise mid-season move for the 31-year-old, clubs in the United States, where Pogba was spotted on Sunday, are also interested.

The Frenchman met with Inter Miami owner David Beckham ahead of their MLS opener against New York City FC, fuelling speculation that he could line up in pink and black in March.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pogba made 233 senior appearances during his time at Man United, scoring 39 goals and providing 48 assists.

Pogba left United as a free agent in July 2022 and rejoined Juventus but endured a difficult second spell with the Bianconeri.

The 31-year-old made just 10 appearances in the 2022/23 campaign and missed a significant portion of the season through injuries before receiving a suspension in September 2023.

Paul Pogba's Juventus Stats (2022-24) Appearances 12 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 161

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-02-25.