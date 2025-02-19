Manchester United may consider a move for England boss Thomas Tuchel to replace Ruben Amorim at the end of the season, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult spell since Amorim took over in November, winning just four of their 14 Premier League games, and are reportedly already ‘thinking of sacking’ the 40-year-old coach this summer.

According to Fichajes, United have begun identifying potential candidates to replace the former Sporting manager, with Tuchel potentially emerging as a contender.

The 51-year-old was appointed England boss in January on an 18-month contract, becoming the third non-British permanent manager of the Three Lions.

Man United ‘Eyeing’ Thomas Tuchel

To replace Ruben Amorim in the summer

Tuchel, praised as 'elite' by Paul Ince, was linked with a move to Man United last summer, when the club considered sacking Erik ten Hag after two years in charge.

Once the decision was made to part ways with the Dutchman in October, Tuchel was no longer available, having just signed a deal to take charge of England.

It remains difficult to imagine the 51-year-old, who won 11 major trophies, managing two of the most high-profile jobs in football, especially as he is now focused on leading England to the 2026 World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel won 63 of his 100 games in charge of Chelsea, averaging 2.08 points per game.

United’s results have shown little improvement since Amorim’s arrival in December, with the team suffering eight losses in 14 league matches, including a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

That result saw the Red Devils drop to 15th in the Premier League table, leaving them 10 points adrift of eighth place, where they finished last season under Ten Hag.

United will travel to Everton this weekend before hosting fellow strugglers Ipswich Town next Wednesday.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 8 Points per game 1.00

