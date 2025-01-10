Manchester United are plotting a shock move for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo in the summer transfer window, the Daily Star has claimed.

United boss Ruben Amorim is said to be a huge admirer of the Cameroonian forward and believes he would fit into his long-term plans.

The Red Devils will reportedly consider making a £40m bid for Mbeumo in the summer in an attempt to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature, with Newcastle also keen on the 25-year-old.

According to the Daily Star, Amorim values Mbeumo’s versatility – the Cameroonian ace can play in various roles across the frontline – and his work ethic.

Man Utd Targeting Bryan Mbeumo

For a move in the summer window

After Brentford boss Thomas Frank dismissed the possibility of Mbeumo leaving in January, Man United are understood to be willing to wait until the end of the season to secure the ‘exceptional’ winger’s arrival at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Star, United are hopeful of having a larger budget to spend on new players after the season, having struggled to reinforce Amorim’s squad in January.

Mbeumo would reportedly find a move to United difficult to turn down, especially as the Red Devils could triple his wages to £150,000 a week.

United are likely to need departures to fund their pursuit of the Cameroonian, including Alejandro Garnacho’s potential exit – the Argentinian is reportedly open to leaving Old Trafford after becoming frustrated with the lack of first-team football since Amorim’s arrival in November.

Mbeumo has been in impressive form this season for Brentford, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 20 Premier League appearances.

The 25-year-old ranks joint-third in top-flight goals scored this term, level with Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak, and trailing only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

Brentford are likely to be in a strong negotiating position if United come calling for Mbeumo in the next six months, as the Cameroonian international still has more than two years left on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Bryan Mbeumo's Brentford Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 13 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 138 Minutes played 1,930

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-01-25.