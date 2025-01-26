Manchester United are reportedly preparing for a major summer spending spree, with Bayer Leverkusen’s talented Florian Wirtz said to be one of their top targets, according to Fichajes.

Despite flashes of brilliance this term, the Red Devils ultimately find themselves languishing in 13th in the Premier League table. New boss, Ruben Amorim, has been assigned the task of transitioning the club into a new era, following Erik ten Hag's struggles as manager prior, but it has not proved to be straightforward thus far.

Nonetheless, the former Sporting boss is expected to be backed strongly by the Manchester United top brass. With some world-class stars on their radar for 2025, fans could be in-line to see a resurgence for their club.

Manchester United Eyeing Shock Wirtz Move

The German could be perfect for Amorim's style of play

As per Fichajes, United are chasing moves for a number of prominent names in Europe, including Bayer Leverkusen star, Wirtz. The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the best talents on the planet, having played a key role in his side's historic unbeaten run last term. This season, he has amassed 14 goals and a further nine assists in 30 outings across all competitions.

The German, described as a "superstar", is reportedly the "most sought after" among the targets at Manchester United, though sealing a move for the midfielder will be difficult, given the vast array of European giants in the race. As exclusively revealed by GIVEMESPORT, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal were all competing to land Wirtz, who could be valued at up to £125 million.

Florian Wirtz's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 9 Shots per 90 3.09 Key Passes per 90 2.36 Crosses per 90 3.27 Successful Take-Ons per 90 3.52

Additionally, per the report from Fichajes, Manchester United are also keen to add a new striker and a new wide player to their squad; Victor Gyokeres and Achraf Hakimi have both been named as high-profile targets to suit the aforementioned roles.

The former will have good relations with Amorim from their time at Sporting together, and he has been tearing apart teams in Portugal and in Europe this season.

Meanwhile, Hakimi's skill-set as a wing-back is thought to be ideal for Amorim's style of play, which places strong emphasis on utilizing the outside flanks. However, the 26-year-old recently penned a long-term deal until 2029 at PSG, which could complete negotiations for United.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 26/01/2025