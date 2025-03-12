Manchester United could spring a huge surprise in the Premier League transfer window this summer, according to reports - with Barcelona winger Raphinha thought to be 'closely monitored' by the Red Devils as they aim to bolster their attacking ranks for Ruben Amorim ahead of the start of next season.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals this season, with only Crystal Palace, Everton and the Premier League's current bottom three having scored less than them in the league table; and that will see the Red Devils look to improve that tally via recruitment, which could see them look to land the former Leeds United star in the coming months.

Report: Raphinha 'Closely Monitored' by Man Utd

The winger could make a return to northern England after a superb campaign

The report by CaughtOffside states that Raphinha is being closely monitored by the biggest clubs in the Premier League - with United 'following' his performances in what has been a superb campaign in La Liga.

Raphinha's Premier League statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 =1st Goals 13 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.8 1st Shots Per Game 3.2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 3rd Match rating 7.72 2nd

The Brazilian has recorded an incredible 22 goal involvements in just 26 La Liga games, captaining the club for quite a number of games throughout the middle of the league campaign - and 11 goals in just 10 Champions League outings, with five assists to boot, has made him one of the most sought-after players on the planet.

However, the report states that whilst Raphinha is in the conversation to win the Ballon d'Or, he was linked with a move away from Barcelona last summer, whilst the Spanish outfit were thought to be interested in Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams - and that could tempt United into a move for his services.

CaughtOffside have stated that United are 'better equipped financially' than some of their Premier League rivals, and they are able to make an offer to Barcelona for his services - one which the Spanish club could deem good enough.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphinha has 31 caps for Brazil, scoring 10 goals.

Saudi Pro League sides are preparing to bid for Raphinha, but the temptation of the Premier League and the chance to continue in European competitions could see them lose out in the race for his signature. Raphinha's performances this season mean that Barcelona wouldn't consider letting him depart the Nou Camp, but their poor financial picture could push the forward to the exit door, even if they demand a relatively high fee.

