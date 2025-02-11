Manchester United are interested in signing former Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo this summer, journalist Mohamed Hamdy has claimed.

The Red Devils, alongside Aston Villa and AC Milan, are reportedly considering a move for the 30-year-old right-back, who is currently playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Cancelo left Man City last summer after being exiled from the first-team squad by Pep Guardiola and signed a three-year deal with Al-Hilal, running until June 2027.

The Portuguese international has made 27 appearances for the Saudi club this season, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists.

Red Devils Interested in Joao Cancelo

Eyeing a summer move for the 30-year-old

Cancelo spent five years at Man City and won three Premier League titles before his departure last summer, making 154 appearances in all competitions and registering 30 goal involvements.

The 30-year-old, praised as 'world-class' by Fichajes, last played for City in the 2022/23 season before being sent out on loan to Bayern Munich and Barcelona in consecutive years.

He is believed to be among the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League, earning around £250,000 per week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cancelo has won 60 caps for Portugal and was made captain for the first time in their 1-1 draw with Croatia in November.

Man United had a quiet January transfer window but are expecting significant movement in the summer, with a new midfielder on the agenda.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are eyeing Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton among other options, with Ruben Amorim keen on finding a new partner for Manuel Ugarte.

United are also likely to part ways with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, with the latter’s contract set to expire in less than five months.

Joao Cancelo's Al-Hilal Stats (2024/25 Saudi Pro League) Games 17 Goals 0 Assists 5 Minutes played 1,480

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Could Sell Star who Ruben Amorim Thinks is a 'Top Player' Manchester United are set to go an overhaul of their squad in the summer but could see one of their stars leave

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-02-25.