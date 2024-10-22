Manchester United and Chelsea are still keen on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, whose contract with the Catalan club expires in June 2026, according to CaughtOffside.

The Premier League duo are keeping a close eye on the Uruguayan stalwart, who is yet to play this season under Hansi Flick due to a hamstring injury, and is expected to return to action in late November.

Araujo has been a top performer for Barcelona in recent years – club president Joan Laporta has publicly spoken about trying to keep the 25-year-old for the long-term future and tie him down to a fresh agreement.

However, sources close to the situation have informed that Premier League clubs are still monitoring the Uruguayan, and if there is no progress in contract talks, they could be prepared to make a move for him in 2025.

With £840m-rated Araujo’s contract expiring in less than 24 months, there may be an opportunity for both United and Chelsea to swoop for him next summer for a reduced fee, as the centre-back, praised as 'one of the best in the world' by Xavi, will only be a year away from becoming a free agent.

Ronald Araujo Barcelona Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Games 25 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass accuracy % 88.8 Aerials won per 90 2.70 Minutes played 1,997

As Harry Maguire is sidelined with an injury and Victor Lindelof’s contract is coming to an end, the Red Devils could soon outline plans for another addition to their backline next summer.

United have spent over £100m on defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window, welcoming Lille youngster Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The investments, however, have so far offered little return – Yoro is yet to feature for the Red Devils after sustaining an injury in pre-season, while De Ligt and Mazraoui have been part of Man United’s worst start to a Premier League season in 35 years.

A 2-1 victory over Brentford at the weekend eased some pressure off Erik ten Hag’s shoulders as United came back from a goal down to beat the Bees and climb up the league table to 11th.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-10-24.