Manchester United are considering a surprise summer move for Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Red Devils have reportedly included the 24-year-old striker on their shortlist, which also features Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.

United are believed to be ‘working hard’ on their striker options, and their scouts have been particularly impressed with Burkardt’s performances this season.

They have also taken into account that the Germany international is thriving in a 3-4-3 system, very similar to Ruben Amorim’s tactical set-up at Old Trafford.

Red Devils Keen on Jonathan Burkardt

Ruben Amorim’s side ‘working hard’ on striker signing

According to Bailey, United are among several Premier League clubs monitoring Burkardt ahead of the summer transfer window, with West Ham also believed to be interested.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Mainz and ranks among the Bundesliga’s top scorers, trailing only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick.

Burkardt’s 15 goals in 22 league appearances mean he is outscoring both Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike, who are also thought to be targets for the Red Devils.

The German striker, described as ‘frightening’, has more than two years remaining on his Mainz contract, which expires in June 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only five players have registered more goal contributions in the Bundesliga this season than Burkardt’s 17.

Man United are preparing for a busy first summer under Amorim, with GIVEMESPORT sources suggesting they could welcome as many as four new signings.

While a new striker appears to be their priority, reinforcements are also expected at centre-back, central midfield and left wing-back.

United are 13th in the Premier League with nine games remaining and will face Nottingham Forest after the international break.

Jonathan Burkardt's Mainz Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 22 Goals 15 Assists 2 Expected goals 10.9 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 1,513

