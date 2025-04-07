Manchester United could force a move through for one of the Championship's best goalkeepers, according to Alan Nixon - with the Red Devils supposedly keeping a surprise eye on Freddie Woodman to come into their ranks as a 'domestic cover goalkeeper' in the coming months.

Ruben Amorim is set to make a huge overhaul to his squad in the summer transfer window, with areas of importance across the pitch needing urgent investment if the club are to banish the poor performances that we've seen throughout the campaign. But one low-profile signing they could make is adding Woodman to their ranks - with the Preston North End stopper thought to be on United's radar.

Report: Woodman 'Emerges' as Top Man Utd Target

The Red Devils could look to replace Tom Heaton with the Preston star

The report by Nixon states that United's search for a 'domestic cover goalkeeper' is continuing, and Woodman has now emerged as one of their top options to become third-choice stopper.

Freddie Woodman's career statistics - record by club Club Appearances Clean sheets Preston North End 138 44 Swansea City 95 34 Kilmarnock 15 4 Crawley Town 12 4 Newcastle United 9 1 Aberdeen 8 3

The 6ft 6in 28-year-old grew up in Crystal Palace's academy before joining up with his father, goalkeeping coach Andy, at Newcastle United at the age of 16. Only making four appearances for the Magpies, he embarked on loans up and down the UK, but it was at Swansea City where Woodman found his feet - and a move to Preston in 2022 has seen him become their first-choice ever since.

However, Woodman is out of contract in the summer, and signals one of the best goalkeeping options around for clubs looking to fulfil their homegrown quota for squad registration reasons.

United had been checking on Woodman prior to his injury, and he is in the frame alongside Blackburn Rovers star Aynsley Pears - though with Woodman previously being a Premier League second-choice whilst at Newcastle, that could put him further ahead in the race.

However, the six-time England under-21 cap may look for another move, rather than joining United, if he wants game time. He likely won't play every week given that the club already boast Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, who would be ahead of him in the pecking order.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Freddie Woodman has 56 youth caps for England's various age groups.

But with veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton out of contract in the summer, United will need a replacement for the three-time England international and Woodman fits the bill.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-04-25.