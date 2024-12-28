Manchester United may have the chance to sign long-term target Dani Olmo on a free transfer in January as an early Barcelona exit looms, according to The Times.

Olmo joined Barca from RB Leipzig last summer for £51 million, but the La Liga giants' financial issues threaten to end his stay short at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana registered the Spanish attacker until December 31 and used 80% of the injured Andreas Christensen's pay. An exception has been made to allow clubs to replace long-term absentees.

However, La Liga have refused the Catalans' request to extend Olmo's registration until the end of the season. On Monday (December 23), a court ruled that the club's requests were declined because none of the criteria had been met.

Barcelona now risk losing one of Spain's Euro 2024 heroes on a free transfer just four months after his arrival. They have lodged an appeal, which will be heard next Monday. The Spanish giants are also considering a fire-sale of hospitality boxes and VIP seats at the newly refurbished Nou Camp to try and retain the player.

If the situation doesn't change, Olmo, 26, will leave as a free agent in January, paving the way for several previously interested clubs to come to the table.

Manchester United Could Swoop for Olmo

The Spaniard was on the Red Devils' wishlist last summer

Barcelona won the race to sign Olmo after much speculation over a potential move to the Premier League. He starred for Spain at the European Championships in Germany, posting three goals and two assists in six games.

Manchester United were also interested in the ex-Leipzig attacker, who can play in attacking midfield and on the wing. His potential availability as a free agent is said to have put the Red Devils on red alert heading into the January transfer window.

Olmo's agent, Andy Bara, has reportedly claimed he's been 'on holiday' in Manchester this week. He was a guest at the Etihad for Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Everton (December 26).

Dani Olmo La Liga Statistics Appearances 11 Goals 5 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 2.2 Big Chances Created 4 Long Balls (Accurate) 1.5 (76%) Successful Dribbles 1.4 (63%) Ground Duels Won 3.0 (45%)

Ruben Amorim has struggled to get his United players to adapt to his 3-4-3 system at Old Trafford, and a lack of firepower and creativity have been glaringly missing. Olmo is renowned for his risk-taking playing style, impressive dribbling abilities and a lethal right foot that can strike from range.

United are set to be active in the January transfer window, and a new midfielder and defender are on the club's agenda. Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are arguably the only two of Amorim's crop to impress since he took over in November.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Plotting Third January Signing After Amorim U-Turn Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has become more open-minded to recruiting a forward during the winter transfer window

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 28/12/2024.