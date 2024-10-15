Manchester United could be in the market to sign Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies next summer, according to reports, as the Red Devils aim to end their left-back woes once and for all - with the Red Devils targeting the Canadian given that his contract is set to expire in under a year's time.

Davies joined Bayern from home nation side Vancouver Whitecaps back in January 2019, which was a then-MLS record transfer fee of around £16million. It's a fee that has more than paid off, with Davies featuring over 200 times for Bayern already in his young career, winning five Bundesliga titles, two German cups and a Champions League trophy to boot. But with under a year left on his contract, the Canada star may be on the move next summer and that could tempt United into a move.

Davies is 'One of United's Desired Targets'

The left-back is out of contract next summer

The report from Florian Plettenberg states that 'world class' star Davies is one of United's 'desired' transfer targets for next summer, with their left-back issues being well documented thanks to the fitness issues of Luke Shaw and the continued absence of Tyrell Malacia.

United scouts have already gathered information on the Canadian star, though they don't consider their chances of signing the left-back to be very high, with other clubs such as Real Madrid also chasing his signature.

Alphonso Davies's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 =5th Assists 5 =7th Clearances Per Game 1.3 6th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =4th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 7.13 =4th

The 23-year-old is improving in form, and is continuing to develop at Bayern in what is his sixth first-team campaign in Bavaria after joining up with the first-team in 2019. There are currently no new concrete talks scheduled with the Bundesliga outfit in terms of a new contract, which expires at the end of the season - but Bayern are open to a return to the negotiation table.

Davies therefore could still leave Bayern on a free in the summer, with Real continuing to be one of the favourites to land him - but United have put their name in the hat, and they could try to conjure a deal if the terms are favourable and realistic from the Red Devils.

United Need a Left-Back as Priority

Luke Shaw is unreliable in terms of match fitness

Shaw has only featured in 12 Premier League games since the start of last season, alongside three in cup competitions - and he hasn't played at all this season thanks to an injury that has kept him ruled out for the long-term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal in Qatar in 2022.

Malacia is in the same boat. The Dutchman hasn't actually played since late in the 2022/23 season, and although he is on his road to recovery, that is a long time to spend out with injury before you even consider regular first-team minutes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot filled in last season, whilst Noussair Mazraoui has also featured there in the current campaign alongside fellow injured defender Lisandro Martinez. But an out-and-out left-back may be just what United require and although Davies is seemingly quite an uninspiring target, at least the Red Devils are looking in the right areas when it comes to strengthening their squad with an eye to the future - even if they don't end up landing their man in an audacious effort.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-10-24.