Manchester United are determined to sign River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono and are ready to make a move for the 17-year-old in January, ESPN Argentina has reported.

The Red Devils have been closely monitoring the highly talented attacking midfielder for some time and had their sights set on Mastantuono while he was still at River Plate’s academy.

The youngster was promoted to the senior team earlier this year and has already established himself as a regular for the Argentinian giants, managing four goals and two assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Multiple European clubs have been linked with Mastantuono in recent months, including Paris Saint-Germain, who have reportedly earmarked him as a ‘top transfer target’ and are willing to pay his £37million release clause to secure the Argentinian next year.

However, Mastantuono does not turn 18 until August 2025, which means he would not be able to complete his move to Europe until then.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mastantuono was the youngest player in the latest Argentina U20 squad, managed by former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano.

If United were to secure the 17-year-old’s signing, it would be yet another smart acquisition by Dan Ashworth, who has placed a significant emphasis on rejuvenating the first-team squad in recent months, as well as securing some of the brightest talents in world football.

The Red Devils have recently welcomed 18-year-old Mali starlet Sekou Kone, as well as former Arsenal wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin, who completed his move to Old Trafford earlier this month.

United also managed to beat Real Madrid to 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro's signature, who became the most expensive Old Trafford arrival of the summer, joining in a deal worth up to £59m.

On a constant hunt for young talent, the club’s scouts have now seemingly identified Mastantuono as another potential addition and could make a move for him as early as January.

According to ESPN Argentina, Sunderland’s Chris Rigg and Rosenborg’s Sverre Nypan are the other two players admired by United, both of whom, like Mastantuono, are 17 years old.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-10-24.